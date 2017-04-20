Four men named Academic All-MSCAguirre, Edwards, Shankar garner...

Four men named Academic All-MSCAguirr...

Four men named Academic All-MSC

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Cumberland men's tennis players Axel Lucich, Jose Ortega Vela, Ramon Puertolas and Alejandro Rosas Garcia were named Academic All-Mid-South Conference, as announced Thursday by the league office. Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and hold a 3.25 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award.

