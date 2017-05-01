Ethan Brown to ride across USA for BIKE4ALZ
Ethan Brown to ride across USA for BIKE4ALZ Bowling Green, KY - Ethan Brown of Columbia is among five Western Kentucky University students will bike across the country this summer to raise money for Alzheimer's research. They are riding with the 501 nonprofit organization Bike4Alz, which was founded by WKU students in 2010.
