CU to host final Noon Organ Recital of year 11 April 2017

CU to host final Noon Organ Recital of year 11 April 2017 By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. -- The final Campbellsville University Noon Organ Recital of the academic year will be given on Tuesday, April 11 at 12:20pmET in Ransdell Chapel at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.

