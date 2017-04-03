CU to host final Noon Organ Recital of year 11 April 2017
CU to host final Noon Organ Recital of year 11 April 2017 By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. -- The final Campbellsville University Noon Organ Recital of the academic year will be given on Tuesday, April 11 at 12:20pmET in Ransdell Chapel at 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keeping pics of your ex (May '16)
|10 min
|bye bye cathy
|21
|BGHS recruiting again (Jun '09)
|42 min
|Yougain
|28
|It takes a lot of guts
|44 min
|Seriously
|3
|Obama spied on Trump!!!!!
|1 hr
|thereismore
|4
|Can't help who you love
|1 hr
|Get Real
|15
|Kid activities in Bowling Green??? (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Maggie
|8
|Jennifer Miller cheating on husband (Dec '13)
|2 hr
|A ANN
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC