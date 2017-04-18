Chelsea Clinton for president? She's suddenly everywhere, but denies having White House ambitions
She grew up in the uncomfortable spotlight of her father's White House only to look on as her mother's ambition was crushed by Donald Trump. Even so, Chelsea Clinton does not appear to have given up on politics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What do you think of Nate Eversole? (Nov '11)
|3 min
|Denise
|15
|I'm waiting
|7 min
|Best way
|52
|Bando post deleted
|20 min
|Anonymous
|3
|Straight lesbian mode
|40 min
|straightup
|19
|dentists who accept medicaid (Feb '12)
|1 hr
|Pat coats
|35
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Kilroy
|760
|Rob Clayton Superintendent (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Chris
|324
|WKU Reparations for Black Students
|2 hr
|True
|46
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC