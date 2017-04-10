Bowling Green man, 47, sentenced to 1...

Bowling Green man, 47, sentenced to 17 years in prison

Click on headline for complete story From U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Department of Justice, Western District of Kentucky BOWLING GREEN, KY - A Warren County, Kentucky, convicted felon was sentenced in United States District Court by District Judge Greg N. Stivers to 17 years in prison followed by a ten year period of supervised release for his role in a conspiracy to distribute crystal methamphetamine announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. There is no parole in the federal system. "This defendant has a long criminal history in the Bowling Green, Kentucky area," stated U.S. Attorney John Kuhn.

