Blanca, Wells, Rapture Ruckus headline 'B413 No Filter Live'

Spring Tour Will Feature Blanca, Tauren Wells, Rapture Ruckus, parenting expert Dannah Gresh and Illusionist Brock Gill-The B413 Tour is designed specifically for tweens and their parents, equipping families for life in a post-Christian world FRANKLIN, Tenn.-Together with iShine , Provident Label Group , Essential Artist Services and Tween Gospel Alliance , they announce the B413 No Filter Live Tour .

