Auburn man dies in three vehicle collision

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green responded to a three vehicle injury collision April 14, 2017, at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Interstate 65 near the 25 mile marker southbound. The preliminary investigation indicated that Timothy Babbs of Auburn, was operating a 1992 Buick passenger car and had been traveling southbound in the right lane on I-65 when the vehicle stalled out in the roadway.

