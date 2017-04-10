Auburn man dies in three vehicle collision -
The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green responded to a three vehicle injury collision April 14, 2017, at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Interstate 65 near the 25 mile marker southbound. The preliminary investigation indicated that Timothy Babbs of Auburn, was operating a 1992 Buick passenger car and had been traveling southbound in the right lane on I-65 when the vehicle stalled out in the roadway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm waiting
|24 min
|Thatwomen
|16
|Scott Johnson (Jul '12)
|36 min
|Meeeee
|12
|steamer seafood easter buffet was awful
|1 hr
|Doug
|3
|The worst place to work in Bowling Green. (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|self-employed in BG
|187
|Winifred Hayes
|2 hr
|Rachel
|14
|Crossland Community Church (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Sherry
|86
|ymca in bowling green ky (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|BeenThereDoneThat
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC