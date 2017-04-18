Atmos Energy Announces Promotion

Atmos Energy has announced the promotion of Kevin Dobbs to president of the Kentucky/Mid-States Division located in the company's Cool Springs/Franklin, Tenn., location. Dobbs replaces Kevin Akers, who recently was promoted to the Atmos Energy corporate office in Dallas, Texas, as senior vice president of Safety and Enterprise Services, according to a news release.

