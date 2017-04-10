All lanes on SB Interstate 65 near ex...

All lanes on SB Interstate 65 near exit 26 in KY now open

1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

By Chris Watts, Public Information Officer Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 3 BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - All lanes on southbound Interstate 65 near exit 26 in Bowling Green have reopened following a major crash that blocked the roadway.

Bowling Green, KY

