1 inning costs TinCaps in loss
The Hot Rods scored five runs in the third, and Fort Wayne lost 6-1 before an announced crowd of 2,894 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hannah king
|1 hr
|On One
|3
|I miss you (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|Honey
|82
|Only you
|6 hr
|Loving
|1
|William Lee Mills...
|6 hr
|He ant no good
|5
|Justin Hafley
|6 hr
|Smh
|2
|Coming on here looking for a past love
|6 hr
|Roller coaster
|9
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Master of PuPPetz
|747
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC