WKU meteorology students survey tornado damage near campus
WKU meteorology students survey tornado damage near campus Bowling Green, KY - On March 1, a powerful storm system swept across the region, which produced 11 tornado, 590 high wind and 108 severe hail reports. Among the 11 reported tornadoes, one touched down just 10 miles southeast of WKU at 7:24 a.m. and produced a swath of property and tree damage along the 12000 block of Cemetery Road.
