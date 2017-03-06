WKU Football Players Under Investigation After Alleged Assault
BOWLING GREEN, Ky Police are investigating an alleged beating at the Pike Fraternity house on Western Kentucky University's campus. According to the arrest citation, Brandon Johns, a current member of the Pike house, called Jerald Armfield, an alumnus, to the scene saying that several football players were outside looking to fight on March 5. Armfield said that he confronted the men and one of them tackled him into a fence and began beating him.
