WKU Bridge Building Competition A Success for BCMS Students
On Saturday, March 4, the 22nd annual Regional Bridge Building Competition was held at the WKU Center for Research and Development in Bowling Green. Butler County Middle School students placing in the top three and receiving plaques were Kobe Annis ; Tommy Hunt ; were James Johnson ; Caleb York ; and Hailey Pierson-Hoffman .
