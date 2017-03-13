WKU Bridge Building Competition A Suc...

WKU Bridge Building Competition A Success for BCMS Students

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Bbech tree news

On Saturday, March 4, the 22nd annual Regional Bridge Building Competition was held at the WKU Center for Research and Development in Bowling Green. Butler County Middle School students placing in the top three and receiving plaques were Kobe Annis ; Tommy Hunt ; were James Johnson ; Caleb York ; and Hailey Pierson-Hoffman .

