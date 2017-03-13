Widower: Slain naturopath said 'chemotherapy is for losers'
There are 3 comments on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from Friday Mar 10, titled Widower: Slain naturopath said 'chemotherapy is for losers'. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:
Police in Bowling Green, Kentucky, have arrested a man who they say walked into the office of a naturopathic caregiver and shot him dead. Omer Ahmetovic has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and was being held in the local jail Friday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
|
#1 Friday Mar 10
Prayers for all involved.
|
#2 Saturday Mar 11
Oxoxo'S
|
#3 5 hrs ago
I pray that God will expose the ones who are responsible for all these innocent deaths, and bring them to justice.
https://youtu.be/KprAoVYk_HI
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why i see many white women in bg dates black me...
|5 min
|Nicole
|17
|BGHS recruiting again (Jun '09)
|6 min
|Bob
|4
|Fat Rat Billy S
|15 min
|Strawberry Pie
|2
|BG has plenty
|45 min
|just curious
|3
|Kelle pruett (Oct '15)
|54 min
|Woodford street
|186
|Pain
|1 hr
|Ahhh
|22
|Men living off there wife (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Sick
|35
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC