White House announces revised travel ban, cites Bowling Green and...

Thirty-eight days after the disastrous rollout of a travel ban on seven majority-Muslim nations and Syrian refugees, the White House is trying it again. President Donald Trump signed a revised executive order on Monday that removes one nation from the list of majority-Muslim nations barred from entering the United States but does little to relieve concerns of religious targeting.

Sick & Tired

United States

#1 15 hrs ago
of people using religion as an excuse to bring terrorist into our nation. Trump doesn't care about religion. He cares about safety. I don't always see eye to eye with Trump but I do agree he is making the right choice.
lynne

Cadiz, KY

#2 12 hrs ago
[QUOTE who="Sick & Tired"]of people using religion as an excuse to bring terrorist into our nation. Trump doesn't care about religion. He cares about safety. I don't always see eye to eye with Trump but I do agree he is making the right choice.[/QUOTE]

He made the grave mistake of asking how to keep them out of the country while using their religion as his reference to them. He was the reason they were able to say he was using their religion to keep them out.
