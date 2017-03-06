White House announces revised travel ban, cites Bowling Green and...
There are 2 comments on the Salon.com story from Yesterday, titled White House announces revised travel ban, cites Bowling Green and.... In it, Salon.com reports that:
Thirty-eight days after the disastrous rollout of a travel ban on seven majority-Muslim nations and Syrian refugees, the White House is trying it again. President Donald Trump signed a revised executive order on Monday that removes one nation from the list of majority-Muslim nations barred from entering the United States but does little to relieve concerns of religious targeting.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Salon.com.
|
United States
|
#1 15 hrs ago
of people using religion as an excuse to bring terrorist into our nation. Trump doesn't care about religion. He cares about safety. I don't always see eye to eye with Trump but I do agree he is making the right choice.
|
#2 12 hrs ago
[QUOTE who="Sick & Tired"]of people using religion as an excuse to bring terrorist into our nation. Trump doesn't care about religion. He cares about safety. I don't always see eye to eye with Trump but I do agree he is making the right choice.[/QUOTE]
He made the grave mistake of asking how to keep them out of the country while using their religion as his reference to them. He was the reason they were able to say he was using their religion to keep them out.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairness
|49 min
|Let Me In
|2
|Skimpy Tiny Shorts in public (Jun '12)
|51 min
|Legger
|182
|Hey Gorgeous
|54 min
|DoubleChin
|7
|Thinking of moving to Florida.....
|1 hr
|Justsayn
|25
|CHILD SUPPORT taken from tax refund (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|hey
|234
|The Ray Harper story truth
|2 hr
|Right
|3
|Northern KY in ncaa tourney wku missed out on p...
|2 hr
|Pathetic
|1
|Don't Shop at Walgreens on Nashville Rd
|5 hr
|crissie1031
|56
|Warren Co Schools (Apr '15)
|7 hr
|Boudreaux
|292
|Just why was Ray Harper fired
|20 hr
|no victim
|14
|
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC