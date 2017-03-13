The 18th Annual Great Teddy Bear Motorcycle Run To Benefit the Barren ...
Bowling Green, KY.- On April 1st 2017 riders will meet at the rally point for the 18th Annual Great Teddy Bear Run at the Warren County Justice Center at 1001 Center Street. On-site registration begins at 9:00 A.M. where riders register; receive wrist bands and line up for the parade.
