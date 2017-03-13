Single vehicle rollover results in fatal

Single vehicle rollover results in fa...

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green responded to a single vehicle injury collision March 12 at 12:35 a.m. on the on-ramp from Interstate Drive to northbound Interstate 65 that resulted in a fatal. The preliminary investigation indicated that Brent Goodin of Bowling Green was operating a 2009 Dodge pickup and traveling northbound on the on-ramp from Interstate Drive to northbound Interstate 65 when he went off the right side of the roadway and the vehicle overturned.

