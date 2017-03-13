Single vehicle rollover results in fatal -
The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green responded to a single vehicle injury collision March 12 at 12:35 a.m. on the on-ramp from Interstate Drive to northbound Interstate 65 that resulted in a fatal. The preliminary investigation indicated that Brent Goodin of Bowling Green was operating a 2009 Dodge pickup and traveling northbound on the on-ramp from Interstate Drive to northbound Interstate 65 when he went off the right side of the roadway and the vehicle overturned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How far behind on child support can someone get... (Oct '09)
|37 min
|Shay
|527
|moes
|41 min
|Nosy Nancy
|4
|Don't Shop at walgreens on Nashville Rd
|49 min
|wuh
|4
|Joe Maxwell
|1 hr
|Thisisfckdup
|7
|Gander mountain bankrupt
|2 hr
|Keller
|1
|Mancinos
|3 hr
|DefconOne
|2
|Commissioner Nash's Driver
|3 hr
|DefconOne
|15
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC