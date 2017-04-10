Register for Midnight Drags at the Car Craft Summer Nationals

Registration is open for Midnight Drags, our exciting, minimal-rules drag race held at the Car Craft Summer Nationals, at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky July 21 23. Though we will have drag racing all weekend, Midnight Drags goes down on Saturday night starting at 7:00. Official rules are listed below, but the key points are domestic V8-powered rear-drive cars, DOT-approved tires, and the correct safety requirements for e.t. and mph.

