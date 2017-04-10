Register for Midnight Drags at the Ca...

Register for Midnight Drags at the Car Craft Summer Nationals

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

Registration is open for Midnight Drags, our exciting, minimal-rules drag race held at the Car Craft Summer Nationals, at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky July 21 23. Though we will have drag racing all weekend, Midnight Drags goes down on Saturday night starting at 7:00. Official rules are listed below, but the key points are domestic V8-powered rear-drive cars, DOT-approved tires, and the correct safety requirements for e.t. and mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
These, xxxxxx they for erbody 10 min Maybe 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 14 min sick 736
Meeting that special someone 15 min Kc yelp 63
I miss you (Aug '15) 33 min Asking one talk 74
Summer Ray Brown 41 min Shame 3
Ex gf nudes 2 hr These boys are st... 8
Hannah king 2 hr Brittany 1
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,600 • Total comments across all topics: 280,286,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC