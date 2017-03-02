NCM Insurance Agency to the Rescue Af...

NCM Insurance Agency to the Rescue After Storms Wipe Out a Customer's Garage

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Corvettes

Our friend Adam Boca of the NCM Insurance Agency shared this heartbreaking image after a strong storm system swept though the Bowling Green, KY. area on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Corvettes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Slim, Fairness, and DUI 51 min slim 73
Pain in song 2 hr Bratt 1
Dems Tap Former Ky Governor Beshear For Trump R... 2 hr Tell the Truth 4
Andy Tucker vs WBKO 2 hr Ifeelsopretty 1
Chris Allens new sofa 2 hr East teachers 18
Do you know JENNY BIXLER MONTGOMERY??? (Jan '11) 2 hr bg's finest 27
stand for our flag ... 3 hr rebel999 1
The Drexel Family breakdown 7 hr Know her 10
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,666 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC