Man arrested for smuggling drug into jail

A Bowling Green man has been arrested following an incident involving contraband that sent two Grayson County Detention Center inmates to the hospital on Saturday night, March 25. 21-year-old Andrew Krohn, of Bowling Green, was charged with one count of Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree, and three counts of Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, after the jail's investigation uncovered evidence that he had allegedly smuggled a quantity of the synthetic drug "spice" into the Grayson County Detention Center on Friday, March 24, according to a detention center press release.

