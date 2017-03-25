LME lists Owl's Head Alloys

Owl's Head Alloys of Bowling Green, Kentucky, has received approval from the London Metal Exchange to list its OHA brand. Effective March 1, 2017, the OHA brand is approved for delivery against the LME's NASAAC and its Aluminum Alloy Contract worldwide.

