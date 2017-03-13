Holley's 1966 Mustang Is a HOT-Bed fo...

Holley's 1966 Mustang Is a HOT-Bed for Engine Innovation

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: Modified Mustangs & Fords

The Corner Horse moniker comes from the Kentucky Quarter Horse, something of an everyman's hot rod in its own right. Bred to work during the weekdays and race during the weekends, the breed was favored by ranchers for its prize-winning speed and good manners, which echoed Tom's goals for the build.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Modified Mustangs & Fords.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word. (Jul '12) 5 min ABCs123s 5,782
Ashley can't move on 10 min Youarenotbeingclear 9
Candyce Joyner 52 min Hmmm 29
Mr Alex Fitzpatrick retired teacher 1 hr Speechless 1
Richie and Barbie pridemore 1 hr Lol 10
BGHS recruiting again (Jun '09) 2 hr PURPLESbest 11
Jared with Belinda 2 hr selenatlantis 2
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,670,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC