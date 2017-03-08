Domestic violence results in murder-s...

Domestic violence results in murder-suicide -

12 min ago

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green was requested this morning at 12:58 a.m. by the Warren County Sheriff's Department to assist with a domestic call at a residence on Wayne Watt Road where shots had been fired. When officers arrived at the scene they heard shots fired from within the residence.

