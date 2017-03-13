CVB launches new visitbgky app -

1 hr ago

The Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has made navigating the Bowling Green area even easier with the launch of its new app. Available for free download in the iTunes and Google Play app stores by searching Visit Bowling Green, Kentucky or VisitBGKY, visitors and locals alike can make the most of their mileage in Bowling Green with the official destination app.

