Crossing guards provide safe passage for school children

In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017, file photo, Betty Natcher, who has been a crossing guard for 40 years, poses for a photo as she stops traffic for children crossing a street in Bowling Green, Ky. less ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS - In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017, file photo, Betty Natcher, who has been a crossing guard for 40 years, poses for a photo as she stops traffic for children crossing a street in ... more ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS - In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017, photo, Betty Natcher, center, who has been a crossing guard for 40 years, stops traffic for children crossing a street in Bowling Green, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.