Croley earns second team All-MSC honorsCumberland senior Nate Croley...

Cumberland senior Nate Croley earned second team All-Mid-South Conference honors, with accolades based solely on the results of the NAIA East Region Qualifier held Feb. 18 in Bowling Green, Ky., as announced recently by the league office. Croley finished second at 157 pounds for the Phoenix, posting a pair of victories to reach the finals.

