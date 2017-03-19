Corvette Delivery Dispatch with National Corvette Seller Mike Furman for Mar. 19th

Each week, Criswell Chevrolet's Mike Furman delivers new Corvette Stingrays, Grand Sports and Z06s to his customers who come from all parts of the country to work with the nation's top Corvette seller. In this week's Delivery Dispatch, Mike delivers a Stingray locally, a Z06 is dropshipped to a customers door and another customer picks up their new Grand Sport Convertible at the National Corvette Museum.

