Corvette Delivery Dispatch with Natio...

Corvette Delivery Dispatch with National Corvette Seller Mike Furman for Mar. 19th

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 19 Read more: Corvettes

Each week, Criswell Chevrolet's Mike Furman delivers new Corvette Stingrays, Grand Sports and Z06s to his customers who come from all parts of the country to work with the nation's top Corvette seller. In this week's Delivery Dispatch, Mike delivers a Stingray locally, a Z06 is dropshipped to a customers door and another customer picks up their new Grand Sport Convertible at the National Corvette Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Corvettes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelle pruett (Oct '15) 14 min Bridges 199
Christina Green $ Brittany Lee 23 min Just askin 1
Chris Allens new look and gear 24 min Camm 13
what happened with Dr. Gott (Apr '13) 25 min customer service 12
Megan Askins 45 min curiousya 1
Selena Drexel = Selena Munn [New Alias] 49 min honestalice 3
Threlkeld 2 hr Rambo 1
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,456 • Total comments across all topics: 279,784,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC