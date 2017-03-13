Col. Harold Glenn McKinney, MCHS graduate, 1948-2017
Col. Harold Glenn McKinney, MCHS graduate, 1948-2017 Harold was a 1966 graduate of Metcalfe County High School and the husband of Linda Hiser McKinney of Center who survives him. He leaves behind many friends and family members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Natalie Brooker
|18 min
|Brittany
|6
|im sick baby (Apr '16)
|20 min
|Viking
|48
|patricia logsdon (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Bballplayer78
|8
|Who screwed over their "Kitchen Pass"?
|1 hr
|StrawberrySoftServe
|6
|I miss you (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|PutYouFirst
|64
|Use To
|1 hr
|gocards
|2
|Magna is one big orgy
|1 hr
|Anarchy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC