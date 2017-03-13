Brent L. Goodin, 50, Bowling Green, KY

Brent L. Goodin, 50, Bowling Green, KY

Brent L. Goodin, 50, Bowling Green, KY was a devoted husband, father, brother and uncle. He was a self-employed contractor and attended Crossland Community Church.

