3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
The 2017 inductees are longtime Laurel County teacher and speech therapist Opal T. Sibert, Bowling Green and Warren County social studies teacher Ron Skillern and veteran Daviess County educator Joe Westerfield. Sibert and Westerfield are both retired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bust at magna
|7 min
|da real truth
|7
|Don't Shop at Walgreens on Nashville Rd
|8 min
|Vicky
|68
|Why does Skypac not get Black celebrities?
|46 min
|RealityBytes
|2
|Small dog
|1 hr
|Tom
|15
|Skimpy Tiny Shorts in public (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|selenatlantis
|183
|Just why was Ray Harper fired
|2 hr
|harry
|17
|Keith Wilcutt, Child Abuse Defender
|4 hr
|Who knows
|3
|Warren Co Schools (Apr '15)
|18 hr
|Boudreaux
|292
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC