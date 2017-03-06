3 being inducted into Kentucky Teache...

3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

The 2017 inductees are longtime Laurel County teacher and speech therapist Opal T. Sibert, Bowling Green and Warren County social studies teacher Ron Skillern and veteran Daviess County educator Joe Westerfield. Sibert and Westerfield are both retired.

