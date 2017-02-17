WKU second in list of top Fulbright producers
WKU second in list of top Fulbright producers Bowling Green, KY - Western Kentucky University is tied for second in the list of top Fulbright-producing master's degree-granting institutions. WKU had eight Fulbright grantees in 2016-17, making it the only public master's institution in the top three.
