WKU second in list of top Fulbright producers

WKU second in list of top Fulbright producers Bowling Green, KY - Western Kentucky University is tied for second in the list of top Fulbright-producing master's degree-granting institutions. WKU had eight Fulbright grantees in 2016-17, making it the only public master's institution in the top three.

