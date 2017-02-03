Weekend Starts Cold
We're sitting at the center of a modified Arctic airmass so temperatures will be bitterly cold by morning, in the teens. Sunshine through most of the day will help us moderate close to 40 in the afternoon and we're tracking much warmer days next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crossland Church
|39 min
|Cruella
|6
|the rich gets posts removed like Indian Hills c...
|1 hr
|Matt Hart
|1
|Bowling Green Massacre
|1 hr
|Dont Be A Sucker
|60
|black history month
|2 hr
|General Lee
|22
|Is Leia Allen Knee any good as an attorney? (May '12)
|2 hr
|Deez
|16
|Rivendell Behavioral Hospital
|2 hr
|nooooooo
|3
|sun products
|2 hr
|SUN management
|40
|Gondolier of BG
|2 hr
|amishmafia
|29
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC