Upperman's Levy commits to WKU
Upperman High School junior basketball standout Akira Levy ended speculation as to where she would play college basketball recently when she announced on her Twitter account that she had committed to play at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. Upperman High School basketball standout Akira Levy announced on her Twitter account that she has committed to play for Western Kentucky University.
