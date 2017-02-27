University sues 2 student publication...

University sues 2 student publications over records

Western Kentucky University has sued two student publications in response to an opinion by Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear that found school officials should have turned over records related to sexual misconduct investigations. The Daily News of Bowling Green reports that Western filed suit Friday in Warren Circuit Court against its student newspaper, the College Heights Herald, and the University of Kentucky newspaper, The Kentucky Kernel.

