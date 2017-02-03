Trump Adviser Cites Non-Existent 'Massacre' Defending Ban

JANUARY 31: White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway waits for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for a meeting on cyber security in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. Citing the hack of computers at the Democratic National Committee by Russia, Trump said that the private and public sectors must do more to prevent and protect against cyber attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.