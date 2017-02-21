There was no terror attack in Sweden ...

There was no terror attack in Sweden last week

There are 7 comments on the WPTV Local News story from Sunday Feb 19, titled There was no terror attack in Sweden last week. In it, WPTV Local News reports that:

"You look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden!" President Donald Trump said during his Florida rally Saturday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
fakenews-liberal hatred

Bowling Green, KY

#1 Sunday Feb 19
Watch the video from Trump's rally. Trump never mentioned any attack in Sweden. The only ones screeching about it are the left wing media.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Stock your Holm

Laguna Woods, CA

#2 Sunday Feb 19
Who the heck cares about Sweden. Look on the bright side. At least Trump's mention of that alcholic country gave them a little notoriety.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DELUSIONAL TRUMP

Surrey, Canada

#3 Sunday Feb 19
Boy! Trump's really LOSING IT!

The old coot is obviously senile and imagining things!

Funny how he issued a "clarification" that he was "referring to the crime rate in Sweden"" if he said no such thing as the Trumptard above is trying to pretend, eh?

Must be ANOTHER DELUSION then!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Zeech

Dale, IL

#4 Sunday Feb 19
fakenews-liberal hatred wrote:
Watch the video from Trump's rally. Trump never mentioned any attack in Sweden. The only ones screeching about it are the left wing media.
Yes he did you illiterate maggot a_ss. Whats wrong with you besides your own ignorance and blinded view of little hitler.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Bombardier

Bowling Green, KY

#5 Sunday Feb 19
Stock your Holm wrote:
Who the heck cares about Sweden. Look on the bright side. At least Trump's mention of that alcholic country gave them a little notoriety.
The free world should care. At least we can look at them and see what happens when you let migrants in willy nilly.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
fakenews-liberal hatred

Bowling Green, KY

#6 Sunday Feb 19
Zeech wrote:
<quoted text>Yes he did you illiterate maggot a_ss. Whats wrong with you besides your own ignorance and blinded view of little hitler.
Look, dumbass, watch the video. Educate your sorry ass and STFU.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
fakenews-liberal hatred

Bowling Green, KY

#7 Sunday Feb 19
DELUSIONAL TRUMP wrote:
Boy! Trump's really LOSING IT!

The old coot is obviously senile and imagining things!

Funny how he issued a "clarification" that he was "referring to the crime rate in Sweden"" if he said no such thing as the Trumptard above is trying to pretend, eh?

Must be ANOTHER DELUSION then!
Your dumbass obviously didn't watch the video. Go back to MSNBC and STFU.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bobbie 13 min Jenny 66
immigrant overload !!! 28 min rebel999 1
Best pizza in Bowling green? 50 min joeblow 5
WKU a sanctuary campus? 56 min American Taxpayer 39
Slim, Fairness, and DUI 1 hr slim 50
WKU to become sanctuary for illegal immigrants 1 hr MADD 4
Is highschool too young to be engaged? 1 hr MADD 7
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,071 • Total comments across all topics: 279,074,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC