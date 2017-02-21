There was no terror attack in Sweden last week
There are 7 comments on the WPTV Local News story from Sunday Feb 19, titled There was no terror attack in Sweden last week. In it, WPTV Local News reports that:
"You look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden!" President Donald Trump said during his Florida rally Saturday.
#1 Sunday Feb 19
Watch the video from Trump's rally. Trump never mentioned any attack in Sweden. The only ones screeching about it are the left wing media.
#2 Sunday Feb 19
Who the heck cares about Sweden. Look on the bright side. At least Trump's mention of that alcholic country gave them a little notoriety.
Surrey, Canada
#3 Sunday Feb 19
Boy! Trump's really LOSING IT!
The old coot is obviously senile and imagining things!
Funny how he issued a "clarification" that he was "referring to the crime rate in Sweden"" if he said no such thing as the Trumptard above is trying to pretend, eh?
Must be ANOTHER DELUSION then!
#4 Sunday Feb 19
Yes he did you illiterate maggot a_ss. Whats wrong with you besides your own ignorance and blinded view of little hitler.
#5 Sunday Feb 19
The free world should care. At least we can look at them and see what happens when you let migrants in willy nilly.
#6 Sunday Feb 19
Look, dumbass, watch the video. Educate your sorry ass and STFU.
#7 Sunday Feb 19
Your dumbass obviously didn't watch the video. Go back to MSNBC and STFU.
