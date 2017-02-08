Spicer nonexistent Atlanta terror att...

Spicer nonexistent Atlanta terror attack meant Orlando

15 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Spicer cited nonexistent 'Atlanta' terror attack THREE times in plea to rein in immigration - but says he 'clearly meant' Orlando nightclub massacre White House press secretary Sean Spicer cited a nonexistent terror attack in Atlanta three times in the past two weeks, ultimately claiming on Thursday that he 'clearly meant Orlando.' The Trump administration's latest episode of linguistic imprecision follows senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's mea culpa for mistakenly and repeatedly referring to a 'massacre' in Bowling Green, Kentucky - which similarly never happened.

