Sherry Lynn Pickett, Russell Springs, appointed to state board

Columbia Magazine

Sherry Lynn Pickett, of Russell Springs, KY, was one of eight appointed by Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin to the Commonwealth Council on Developmental Disabilities.. Sherry Lynn Pickett is is a substitute teacher at Russell County Schools.

