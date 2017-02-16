Rodeo bulls run loose during brief es...

Rodeo bulls run loose during brief escape

Monday Feb 13 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

It was like a scene out a John Wayne movie late last week as cowboys took to the not-so-wide-open spaces of Scottsville Road to wrangle their cattle. A few residents of Bowling Green, Kentucky got a sneak preview of the rodeo after two bulls got loose from their trailer near Stockdale's.

