Rodeo bulls run loose during brief escape
It was like a scene out a John Wayne movie late last week as cowboys took to the not-so-wide-open spaces of Scottsville Road to wrangle their cattle. A few residents of Bowling Green, Kentucky got a sneak preview of the rodeo after two bulls got loose from their trailer near Stockdale's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another BGHS scandal
|6 min
|ellis
|2
|So, Trump supporters ...
|21 min
|stop whining
|33
|When did Susan traughber have an abortion?
|26 min
|Jamay
|1
|Sue Parrigan should resign city commission
|27 min
|MADD
|11
|Slim, Fairness, and DUI
|31 min
|MADD
|26
|Carl Jones and Stephanie Sowders
|1 hr
|Kingpin
|11
|Gays are the downfall of the world
|3 hr
|Easy Outs
|11
|Steamer seafood another failing BG venture
|22 hr
|Tara H
|18
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC