Report: Conway sidelined after going 'off message'

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Hill

The White House is barring counselor Kellyanne Conway from television appearances after the high-profile aide made multiple on-air statements contradicting the Trump administration's official stance, CNN reported Wednesday. Conway, who was recently a regular fixture on TV news, hasn't appeared for an on-air interview since early last week.

