Ray Cardwell's "Tennessee Moon" Making an Early Splash
Ray Cardwell is having a big impact in the bluegrass world in the first weeks after the release of his debut Pinecastle Records album Tennessee Moon. The first single from the album, title track "Tennessee Moon," is on Bluegrass Today's Monthly Airplay Chart for January.
Read more at Cybergrass.
