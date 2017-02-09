Putting America first in the first call to New Zealand
It is, oh good, 'cos it's US President Donald J Trump here. I'm giving you a call just to make sure that down there in the South Pacific you've received the brilliant news that there's been a great change of presidency here in the US.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Timaru Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Maxwell
|1 min
|Susan
|4
|blacks are the downfall of the world ....
|5 min
|Lmao
|2
|*bgsnitches
|8 min
|Exposed u
|4
|Tweet Tweet
|25 min
|Just wondering
|7
|K9 Sherrif Curtis? (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|Sharon
|11
|Sheba Houchins
|2 hr
|502Big
|1
|Mary woosley (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|Mary Woosley
|66
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC