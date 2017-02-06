President Trump speculating that the ...

President Trump speculating that the media is covering up terrorist attacks

There are 2 comments on the OregonLive.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled President Trump speculating that the media is covering up terrorist attacks. In it, OregonLive.com reports that:

President Donald Trump with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus , Vice President Mike Pence, White House press secretary Sean Spicer and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as Trump speaks on the phone Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Speaking to the U.S. Central Command on Monday, President Donald Trump went off his prepared remarks to make a truly stunning claim: The media was intentionally covering up reports of terrorist attacks.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
media

Bowling Green, KY

#1 12 hrs ago
Well, the media does go out of the way to avoid releasing suspect names when the name is middle eastern. Anyone remember San Bernardino? All the media outlets took hours to release the names because they were afraid normal people would lynch Muslims. Pure stupidity. Only BLM, Muslims, and other leftists riot and react without rational thought.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
belevable

Phoenix, AZ

#2 11 hrs ago
Yes, they do go out of their way to cover up a multitude of terror in America. Why?
Maybe they hope to make more money with a private police force capturing them? Hope to rule a foreign govt or American politician?
They do not report the news, they try to create ongoing conflicts themselves via reactions.

They once were told by our military that people should not say anything derogatory as it would put troops in harms way overseas.In other words, accept whatever so the military doesn't get hurt.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top Hat Gentleman's Club (Oct '14) 41 min Curious 21
Rich 45 min Derek 3
Mason South shooting victim condition 1 hr Heat 38
*bgsnitches 1 hr Tad 2
casey lowery (Nov '12) 1 hr Deanna1907 5
sun products 2 hr May May 47
Old Bristow Elementary School Friend John Young 2 hr kcampbell 1
Gondolier of BG 12 hr barack 31
Bowling Green Massacre 15 hr fuktup 64
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,158 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC