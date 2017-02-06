President Trump speculating that the media is covering up terrorist attacks
There are 2 comments on the OregonLive.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled President Trump speculating that the media is covering up terrorist attacks. In it, OregonLive.com reports that:
President Donald Trump with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus , Vice President Mike Pence, White House press secretary Sean Spicer and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as Trump speaks on the phone Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Speaking to the U.S. Central Command on Monday, President Donald Trump went off his prepared remarks to make a truly stunning claim: The media was intentionally covering up reports of terrorist attacks.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Well, the media does go out of the way to avoid releasing suspect names when the name is middle eastern. Anyone remember San Bernardino? All the media outlets took hours to release the names because they were afraid normal people would lynch Muslims. Pure stupidity. Only BLM, Muslims, and other leftists riot and react without rational thought.
|
#2 11 hrs ago
Yes, they do go out of their way to cover up a multitude of terror in America. Why?
Maybe they hope to make more money with a private police force capturing them? Hope to rule a foreign govt or American politician?
They do not report the news, they try to create ongoing conflicts themselves via reactions.
They once were told by our military that people should not say anything derogatory as it would put troops in harms way overseas.In other words, accept whatever so the military doesn't get hurt.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Hat Gentleman's Club (Oct '14)
|41 min
|Curious
|21
|Rich
|45 min
|Derek
|3
|Mason South shooting victim condition
|1 hr
|Heat
|38
|*bgsnitches
|1 hr
|Tad
|2
|casey lowery (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|Deanna1907
|5
|sun products
|2 hr
|May May
|47
|Old Bristow Elementary School Friend John Young
|2 hr
|kcampbell
|1
|Gondolier of BG
|12 hr
|barack
|31
|Bowling Green Massacre
|15 hr
|fuktup
|64
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC