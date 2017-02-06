There are on the OregonLive.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled President Trump speculating that the media is covering up terrorist attacks. In it, OregonLive.com reports that:

President Donald Trump with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus , Vice President Mike Pence, White House press secretary Sean Spicer and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as Trump speaks on the phone Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Speaking to the U.S. Central Command on Monday, President Donald Trump went off his prepared remarks to make a truly stunning claim: The media was intentionally covering up reports of terrorist attacks.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at OregonLive.com.