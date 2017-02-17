Police looking to speak with Khalin Sparks -
The Russellville Police Department is requesting to speak with the Khalin Sparks in reference to an investigation. Sparks is possibly in the Bowling Green, KY or Clarksville/Nashville, Tenn.
