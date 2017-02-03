Never remember: City laughs along at ...

Never remember: City laughs along at massacre that wasn't

Jerone Williams plays piano during a Bowling Green "massacre" remembrance gathering on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Fountain Square Park in Bowling Green, Ky. The "massacre" that never happened has Bowling Green in the national news again - something that has not happened since a sinkhole swallowed several prized Corvettes at a museum.

