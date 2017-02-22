Nate Croley

Nate Croley

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Five Cumberland wrestlers seniors Nate Croley, Kyle Delaune, Orlando Nawade and Sammy Rosario along with junior Sean Nguyen earned automatic or received at-large berths to the 60th annual NAIA Championships, as announced by the national office late Tuesday. Croley was the only one of the five to garner an automatic berth, placing second at 157 in last weekend's NAIA East Qualifier in Bowling Green, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CHILD SUPPORT taken from tax refund (Jan '12) 5 min Sickofppl 228
Too many Serbians in BG not enough blacks 28 min slap happy 11
Recruiting proven to get you a basketball title 1 hr Carter 18
How far behind on child support can someone get... (Oct '09) 1 hr GladIstayaway 522
Retarded Neighbor's 1 hr Ship 16
Chris Allens new sofa 1 hr Ship 9
Savages 2 hr ToeOfSatan 2
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC