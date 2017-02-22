Five Cumberland wrestlers seniors Nate Croley, Kyle Delaune, Orlando Nawade and Sammy Rosario along with junior Sean Nguyen earned automatic or received at-large berths to the 60th annual NAIA Championships, as announced by the national office late Tuesday. Croley was the only one of the five to garner an automatic berth, placing second at 157 in last weekend's NAIA East Qualifier in Bowling Green, Ky.

