Massacre reference an error, adviser says
There are 1 comment on the NWAonline story from Saturday, titled Massacre reference an error, adviser says. In it, NWAonline reports that:
Kellyanne Conway, the adviser to President Donald Trump, is facing a round of criticism and fact-checking after she spoke of a "Bowling Green massacre" by Iraqi refugees. She later acknowledged the blunder and corrected her statement Friday morning on Twitter.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NWAonline.
|
#1 Yesterday
She made it WORSE on Twitter.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trying to find old friend
|16 min
|Ole school employee
|1
|neighborly lust
|21 min
|gradstudent0418
|11
|the rich gets posts removed like Indian Hills c...
|53 min
|Gary
|3
|Bowling Green Massacre
|58 min
|pfffffttt
|61
|Kristin Miller good in bed?
|1 hr
|Chris
|19
|Dillon Kirby
|2 hr
|Betya
|4
|Patriots or Falcons?
|2 hr
|Super Bowl
|14
|Gondolier of BG
|13 hr
|amishmafia
|29
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC