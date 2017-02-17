LW Wrestling at MSC Championship/NAIA E Qualifier today The No. 5-ranked Lindsey Wilson wrestling team is in postseason play with matches starting at 8amCT, Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Warren East High School, 6867 Louisville Road , Bowling Green, KY to compete in the Mid-South Conference Championship and NAIA East Qualifier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.