Kellyanne Conway's Worst Week in Washington

Kellyanne Conway's Worst Week in Washington

Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President Trump and, for many Americans, the face and voice of the administration, was making the case for her boss's controversial travel ban to MSNBC's Chris Matthews. Here's what she said : I bet it's brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre....Most people don't know that because it didn't get covered.

