Kellyanne Conway's 'Bowling Green massacre' wasn't a slip of the tongue. She's said it before.
In an interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews on Feb. 2, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway defended President Trump's travel ban with inaccurate claims of a "Bowling Green massacre," and an Iraqi refugee ban under former president Barack Obama. She later said she misspoke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowling Green Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5Kellyanne Conwaya s a Bowling Green massacrea ...
|1 hr
|nat'l prayer conv...
|9
|Who is the best tattoo artist in town? (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Seriously
|144
|Mason South shooting victim condition
|1 hr
|BG
|35
|sun products
|2 hr
|Sun Employee
|46
|the rich gets posts removed like Indian Hills c...
|3 hr
|Munny
|7
|who do i contact about a bar that is over-servi... (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|Concerned citizen
|50
|Macy's and Kmart Employees where are they going?
|4 hr
|Bubba J
|2
|Gondolier of BG
|6 hr
|barack
|31
|Bowling Green Massacre
|9 hr
|fuktup
|64
Find what you want!
Search Bowling Green Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC